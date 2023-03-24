International guitarist performing in Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – International guitarist Lakovos Kolanian will be performing at the Valley City State University Center for the Fine Arts Performance Hall on at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26.

His overseas performances include performances throughout Europe, primarily in Greece.

This performance is made possible through support from Sabir’s Dining and Lounge, the VCSU music department, the Bridges Arts Council and the North Dakota Council on the Arts.

Graduating in 1985, Lakovos Kolanian studied classical guitar with Evangelos Assimakopoulos at the National Conservatory of Athens, Greece.

For the last three years, he has been collaborating with the “Philippos Nakas” musical publishing house, recording both CD’s and publishing different music books.

In parallel with his artistic/performance activity, Kolanian teaches at the “Phillippos Nakas” Conservatory and is also the director of the guitar department of the “Contemporary Music Education” Conservatory in Athens, Greece.

