“Freezin’ for a Reason” Polar Plunge at The Lights in West Fargo Happening Saturday

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Here is something fun and worthwhile to plan into your Saturday. Whether you want to actually plunge into the water and start freezin’ or just watch the freezin’ you are invited to attend. Special Olympics North Dakota (SOND) welcomes you to be “freezin’ for a reason” at the Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics North Dakota! The event is Saturday, March 25, at The Lights, 3150 Sheyenne St., West Fargo.

It’s not too late to plunge, volunteer or donate. Plungers and volunteers may register even the day of the event. For more information or to register, sponsor or volunteer for the event visit www.specialolympicsnd.org.

The plunge begins at 12:30 p.m. with lunch and awards to follow.

“The Polar Plunge is a fun opportunity to support local Special Olympics athletes and bring the community together,” said Nancy Hanson, President/CEO of Special Olympics North Dakota. “Your contribution and involvement help athletes return to activities, rent facilities for training and competition, and have a sense of inclusion in the community. If you are unable to take the Plunge, we welcome you to still come out and show your support!”

Community participation is encouraged, and plungers can participate as an individual or as a team of friends, co-workers or classmates. Everyone plunging must raise a minimum of $100 to “take the plunge” into the icy waters. Not only is this fun and for a great cause but there is some competition and prizes to be had! Plungers may also be able to compete for prizes for:

· Best costume

· Best belly flop - ouch!

· Youngest plunger

· Most money raised by a team

· Most money raised by an individual

The Polar Plunge in West Fargo is organized by community volunteers along with local law enforcement who participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics as “Guardians of the Flame.” These events, along with similar events in communities across the state, help support the more than 1,000 people served by Special Olympics North Dakota, who train and compete year-round in 14 Olympic-type sports.

Learn more about Special Olympics North Dakota at www.SpecialOlympicsND.org and follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsND, Twitter @SONorthDakota and Instagram @specialolympicsnd.

