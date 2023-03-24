Bemidji PD ask for your help in finding man involved with attempted abductions

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Bemidji Police say they’re asking for the public’s help in finding a man who’s involved in two attempted abductions.

Officials say they’re looking for 25-year-old Jonathan Staples of Cass Lake, Minn.

Police got the call yesterday at 1 in the afternoon. Two women said they were walking on Birch Ln. NE when they were approached by Stapes. The women reported, in separate instances, Staples grabbed them and held each of them against a car parked on the street. He let them go after they screamed and walked north into the Bemidji State University campus toward 19th St. NE

Police say Staples is seen in the photo pulled from surveillance wearing a facemask, black leather coat, and red hooded sweatshirt.

Officers and detectives have worked to find Staples, but his whereabout are unknown. Police say they don’t know what he’s wearing now, but are asking anyone with information on him to come forward. Bemidji PD says if you live in the immediate area with any surveillance cameras, please contact them at 218-333-9111.

