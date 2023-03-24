10th Street South Fargo Lane closure

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Starting March 24th, 2023 the 10th Street South left turn lane for vehicles traveling West at 1st Avenue South will be closed.

The lane closure will allow for street surface repairs to be completed. The road is expected to fully reopen by the end of the day, Wednesday, April 5th.

Find a complete list of road closures online at www.FargoStreets.com.

