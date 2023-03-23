Cooking with Cash Wa
Wink World to open at Mall of America this summer

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An entertainment attraction at AREA15 in Las Vegas is coming soon to Minnesota. Co-founder of Blue Man Group, Chris Wink, is set to open Wink World at Mall of America this summer, making this the second location in the world.

Wink World blends Wink’s passions for art and music a blacklight multi-media funhouse. The experience features seven rooms that each showcase a different combination of light, color, sound, technology, and motion that all work together to deliver a one-of-a-kind show. Each room has a distinct tone and mood such as bouncing slinkies, spinning neon ribbons, infinity mirrors, andlasers.

“We love bringing new and creative concepts to Mall of America, so we couldn’t be more excited to welcome the experiential vision Chris Wink has created,” said Carrie Charleston, Vice President of Leasing at Mall of America. “The magic that Chris Wink brings to all of his creations is truly remarkable and something everyone should experience in person.”

Wink opened the first location of Wink World in 2021 at AREA15 in Las Vegas; his biggest project since departing Blue Man Group in 2017.

“It’s essential to have places to physically go and have real and fun social experiences,” said Chris Wink, CEO of Wink World. “We chose Mall of America as our second site because this place really gets it, and we’re excited and honored to be bringing a new dimension of fun to this legendary facility.”

Wink World is set to open at Mall of America in summer 2023 and will be located on Level 3, North.

