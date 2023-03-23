Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

TSA confirms it considers peanut butter a liquid

The agency said peanut butter fits this definition and must therefore be in a 3.4 oz. container...
The agency said peanut butter fits this definition and must therefore be in a 3.4 oz. container to pass through security.(estefaniavizcaino via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Transportation Security Administration has confirmed it considers peanut butter a liquid which means you aren’t allowed to bring large containers of it onto planes.

The TSA explained its ruling in a Twitter post Tuesday.

It defines a liquid as something with no definite shape that takes the shape of its container.

The agency said peanut butter fits this definition and must therefore be in a 3.4 oz. container to pass through security.

The issue took off last week when podcaster Patrick Neve had his jar of peanut butter confiscated at airport security.

Neve shared the experience in a Twitter post that went viral. The post generated a flood of likes and responses with many pushing back on the TSA rule.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Meadows, Owner, Plows a customers driveway.
Kiss My Grass owner addresses complaints
3RD Grader makes change
3rd Grader takes matters into her own hands to implement change
Snowflake
Roof deemed unsafe following intense winter snow
(Source: MGN)
Travel problems in the Red River Valley
Dominick Eley
18-year-old arrested after deputies say they took a stolen vehicle on a high-speed chase

Latest News

A little girl in Washington state helped rescue a giant pacific octopus that got stranded on...
Young girl saves stranded octopus, officials say
The FBI works on the scene of a shooting, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in north Houston. Officials...
Authorities: 1 person fatally shot during rescue of migrants
People walk in front of the courthouse past cameras and equipment set up by the media ahead of...
AP source: Trump grand jury hearing other matters Thursday
An off-duty pilot helped return a Las Vegas flight back to the airport after another pilot...
Off-duty pilot helps land Southwest flight after captain suffers medical emergency