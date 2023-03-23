Cooking with Cash Wa
Share the Love of Reading Book Drive

By Jessie Aamodt
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Fourth graders from Longfellow Elementary School worked hard to collect over 1,000 books to donate to students at Madison Elementary. The fourth graders hosted the “Share the Love of Reading” book drive earlier this month and tomorrow is the day they have been waiting for. Friday morning, the students from Longfellow get to bond with students at Madison Elementary over a shared love of reading when they hand deliver the books.

The Longfellow fourth graders will visit each classroom at Madison to spend time reading together. Then, they will get to gift the students with a book that they can choose to take home or keep at school.

All of the books collected during the book drive came from students and their families at Longfellow. The Madison students were able to write letters sharing what sorts of books interested them most.

The Madison Elementary students have spent time creating bookmarks and journals that they will give to the Longfellow students during the visit as a show of appreciation.

