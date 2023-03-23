Cooking with Cash Wa
Police: Man arrested for stealing pickup, crashing into snowbank

Dominick Eley
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and facing potential charges after police say he stole a pickup and crashed it into a snowbank.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Dept. says on Wednesday, March 22 just after midnight they responded to a call for a stolen pickup out of Thompson.

Authorities say they found the vehicle just north of the city and tried to stop it, but the driver took off. At times, the pickup was clocked going 70 mph through city limits.

Eventually, deputies say the pickup crashed into a snowbank and two people got out and ran. Authorities eventually arrested both people.

The driver is identified as 18-year-old Dominick Eley of Thompson. He was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing, reckless endangerment and refusal to halt.

The passenger is identified as a girl under 18. She was arrested for refusal to halt.

The vehicle has been returned to its owner and no one was hurt.

