Patchy Fog to Start, Sunshine to End the Day

THURSDAY:

This morning, we’re starting with areas of dense fog. After sunrise, will see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the single digits both above and below zero as we head out the door. Wind chills north and west will be in the single digits to teens below zero.

It will be another cool day with highs only peaking in the 20s with a few low 30s in the trees of MN. Clouds will be with us for much of the day with some peeks of sunshine at times.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: We will end the week mainly dry! As a cold front passes through the region on Saturday, there may be some flakes or flurries but accumulation or impacts are not expected. Friday morning will be chilly in the single digits to low teens, but we warm into the 20s and low 30s. Saturday morning will be mild for most ahead of the cold front - in the teens and 20s and warming again into the 20s and low 30s. Expect slightly cooler temps behind the front on Sunday as high pressure fills in. The morning lows will be in the upper single digits to teens with the afternoon highs generally in the 20s.

MONDAY - TUESDAY : We will begin the week with cool high pressure. Most places will see high temperatures in the 20s and low 30s for some in Lakes Country. The winds will shift out of the south on Tuesday which will bring slightly warmer air. Still, though, temps will be below average for this time of year. They will be around 20°-30° for most.

WEDNESDAY - SATURDAY: We are paying attention to the potential of yet another round of snow to round out the month. There is not much agreement in the models, so it is too early to tell about impacts or timing of this system. We will provide updates as details emerge. Temperatures during this timeframe look to be in the teens and 20s for morning lows with low 30s in the afternoons. Stay tunes for more details regarding snow potential.

