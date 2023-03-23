Minnesota to host workshops for home mortgage help

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. (Valley News Live) - HomeHelpMN, a state mortgage assistance program announced they will be offering free workshops to those who apply this Saturday, March, 25th in Minneapolis.

A second workshop is offered on April, 11th, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. HomeHelpMN will provide up to $50,000 dollars to eligible homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage, taxes, lot rent, or other housing-related expenses while funds remain.

Homeowners who apply are encouraged to attend at least one of the programs upcoming workshops for help with their applications. Computers and scanners will be available and staff will be on hand to assist.

People may join the workshop at any time and do not need to register in advance. Food will be provided and children are welcome.

The upcoming HomeHelpMN workshops are located at:

Saturday, March 25, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Thor Building, 1256 Penn Ave. N. #4000, Minneapolis

Tuesday, April 11, 4:30 - 7:30 p.m., at South Junior High, 1120 15th Ave. S., St. Cloud

Minnesota Housing, the sponsor of HomeHelpMN, is partnering with local organizations to host the workshops and walk attendees through the application process.

Minnesota Housing is the state’s housing finance agency. For over 50 years they’ve worked to provide access to safe, decent and affordable housing and to build stronger communities across the state. In 2022, $165.5 million in resources were distributed and helped create and preserve 2,156 homes, apartments and lots.

Attendees are asked to bring:

Proof of homeownership

Photo identification

Account statements you are requesting assistance for

Income documentation

For more information about HomeHelpMN, visit homehelpmn.org.

