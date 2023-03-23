Minneapolis North football player shot Wednesday night

MINNEAPOLIS — A North High School student-athlete was shot multiple times Wednesday night on the city’s north side, according to family.

Cashmere Hamilton-Grunau was shot three times in his legs and is in stable condition, according to the teen’s mother Jamie Grunau. She told KARE 11′s CeCe Gaines that Cashmere will see both a physical therapist and a surgeon Thursday morning to determine whether he will need surgery.

“My son’s a fighter, he’s resilient, and he’s going to pull through this,” said Grunau.

The good news, says his mother, is that Cashmere is up and talking, although she says he is traumatized by what happened.

Minneapolis Police say the shooting occurred just before 8:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of North 8th Avenue. Officials say the teen, later identified as Cashmere, was found with “nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds to an extremity,” and was transported to a nearby hospital. No arrests have been made.

Cashmere, a junior at North High, is a standout player for the North football team and was featured in the Showtime documentary “Boys in Blue,” which follows the North High School Polars through the team’s 2021-2022 season.

The series also prominently featured Deshaun Hill, who was the team’s quarterback before he was shot and killed during a chance encounter with Cody Fohrenkam at a bus stop on Feb. 9, 2022. Fohrenkam was sentenced last month to 38.5 years in prison.

“One of my thoughts was, wow his friend just got shot and killed last year,” Jamie Grunau shared, referring to the death of D. Hill.

“What is this world coming to?”

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

