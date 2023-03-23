Homeward Animal Shelter speaks about residents during National Puppy Day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today is National Puppy Day and if you’re looking for a new furry friend, you’re in luck.

The Homeward Animal Shelter has several dogs that are looking for their forever home.

Heather Klefstad, Marketing Director of the Homeward Animal Shelter, said that today is a good chance to encourage adoption.

“You know, we try and make every day special for these animals, so of course on National Puppy day, we want to encourage everybody to just remember to consider adopting if you’re looking to add a furry family member to your household. That’s really what this day is all about,” Klefstad said.

Klefstad said that as of right now, they have about 150 animals in their care at ths time.

“Lately we’ve been seeing probably anywhere between 160 to upwards to 200 animals in our care, which is a lot more than we’d like to have in our care,” Klefstad said. “Seeing as we’ve had up to 200 animals in our care, 150 feels a lot better, but that’s a lot more than we’d like to have. We generally would like it to be closer to the 100 mark, even that would be more comfortable for the amount of space we have.”

She said that these numbers have only risen since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“Before COIVD, we were staying pretty much under that 100 animal mark,” Klefstad said. “When we got to the 100 mark, that was considered hitting high. It was very rare that we would go over that mark. But after COVID times these past few years, our general number has been closer to the 160-200 animal mark at any given time. We’re really seeing a vast increase of animals coming through the pounds. There’s more surrenders than we’ve ever seen. There’s just more animals in need of homes.”

The shelter is also looking for fosters and volunteers.

“We’re always on the hunt for more foster families to help us out with the number of animals that we’re seeing on a day to day basis,” Klefstad said.

The pup that’s been in the shelter the longest is Donald. He’s been there for 408 days. He’s just under two years old.

If you’re interested in Donald, or if you find a pet that catches your eye, you can reach out to the shelter or go to their website and start the adoption process today.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.