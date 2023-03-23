Police Captain Christopher Helmick Graduates from FBI National Academy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officers graduated from the the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia along with one of our own, Fargo Police Captain Christopher Helmick.

Besides Christopher, 246 other law enforcement officers graduated from all over the state. On March, 16, 2023, the 285th session of the National Academy consisted of men and women from 47 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 28 countries, four military organizations and five federal civilian organizations.

The National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and typically return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

FBI Academy instructors, special agents and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training; many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields. Since 1972, National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which accredits many of the courses offered.

A total of 54,154 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since its start in 1935. The National Academy is held within the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its special agents and intelligence analysts.

Captain Helmick began his career with The Fargo Police Department in 2001, serving in several leadership roles within the department. At FPD, he has earned promotions to sergeant, lieutenant and most recently captain in 2021. Captain Helmick currently oversees the Neighborhood Services Division within FPD.

Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski remarked, “On behalf of the Fargo Police Department, I congratulate Captain Helmick on this notable accomplishment. I am immeasurably proud of the members of our organization who have graduated from the National Academy, as they embody FPD’s values of professionalism and guardianship.”

