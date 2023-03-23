Essentia Health hopes to fill nursing positions at hiring event

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is hosting a hiring event for nursing positions in the Fargo area. It’s happening on Tuesday, March 28, at the Sanctuary Events Center located at 670 4th Avenue North.

Essentia talent recruiters and nursing leaders will be on-site from 3:00-7:00 p.m. They are looking for candidates from all backgrounds – current students, newly graduated registered nurses or registered nurses looking for new opportunities.

Candidates are invited to stop by and learn more about Essentia Health and current opportunities. Many positions will be interviewing on the spot.

There will be three prize drawings valued at $300 each and refreshments will be provided.

You can browse for open positions on the Essentia careers page and RSVP online if you plan to attend.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.