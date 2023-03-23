Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Essentia Health hopes to fill nursing positions at hiring event

(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is hosting a hiring event for nursing positions in the Fargo area. It’s happening on Tuesday, March 28, at the Sanctuary Events Center located at 670 4th Avenue North.

Essentia talent recruiters and nursing leaders will be on-site from 3:00-7:00 p.m. They are looking for candidates from all backgrounds – current students, newly graduated registered nurses or registered nurses looking for new opportunities.

Candidates are invited to stop by and learn more about Essentia Health and current opportunities. Many positions will be interviewing on the spot.

There will be three prize drawings valued at $300 each and refreshments will be provided.

You can browse for open positions on the Essentia careers page and RSVP online if you plan to attend.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Meadows, Owner, Plows a customers driveway.
Kiss My Grass owner addresses complaints
3RD Grader makes change
3rd Grader takes matters into her own hands to implement change
Snowflake
Roof deemed unsafe following intense winter snow
(Source: MGN)
Travel problems in the Red River Valley
Dominick Eley
18-year-old arrested after deputies say they took a stolen vehicle on a high-speed chase

Latest News

Duane O'Neill earns national recognition at Harwood Elementary School.
Harwood 4th grader earns national ‘Yes I Can’ Award
Towing vehicles in downtown Fargo.
City of Fargo Urging People to Remove Vehicles from Downtown Area Avenues
The Importance of removing Snow off Your Roof
The Importance of removing Snow off Your Roof
Noon News March 23 - Part 2
Noon News March 23 - Part 2