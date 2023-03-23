Cooking with Cash Wa
Defense calling for more DNA evidence in Anita Knutson death investigation

Anita Knutson
Anita Knutson(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The attorneys representing the woman charged in the 2007 killing of Minot college student Anita Knutson are calling on the courts to compel the state to send them more forensics pertaining to a possible alternate suspect.

In a motion filed Monday, the attorneys for Nichole Rice are asking for an updated North Dakota State Crime Lab DNA report in the case.

In the motion, Rice’s attorney Philip Becher said that DNA reports sent to the defense did not indicate that another male suspect named Devon Hall was tested.

However, Becher argues that conversations with state prosecutors and testimony from former Minot Police Det. Mikali Talbott at Rice’s preliminary hearing indicate that the male suspect was tested but his DNA was not included in the report.

The motion also calls for an updated address for Talbott, in the event she is subpoenaed for deposition.

Your News Leader reached out to Assistant State’s Attorney Tiffany Sorgen, who said the state would be responding to the motion next week.

Knutson was found fatally stabbed in her off-campus apartment in June 2007. The 35-year-old Rice was arrested in March 2022 on a AA-felony murder charge.

Rice, who is out on bond, still has a pretrial conference scheduled for June 14 in Minot.

Trial dates have not been set.

