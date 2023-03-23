Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

DEED: Minnesota private job sector recovers from pandemic job loss, adds 2000

DEED says the private sector has completely rebounded, and has added an additional 2,000 jobs...
DEED says the private sector has completely rebounded, and has added an additional 2,000 jobs after making up that loss.(KEYC News 12)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s private sector has made up lost ground from the pandemic according to the latest jobs report.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the state lost 385,900 jobs from February through April of 2020.

The private sector has completely rebounded, and has added an additional 2,000 jobs after making up that loss.

Overall, Minnesota saw a 0.3% growth in jobs and the private sector at 0.4%.

The Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area has seen a 3.2% job growth in the last year.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Meadows, Owner, Plows a customers driveway.
Kiss My Grass owner addresses complaints
3RD Grader makes change
3rd Grader takes matters into her own hands to implement change
Snowflake
Roof deemed unsafe following intense winter snow
(Source: MGN)
Travel problems in the Red River Valley
Dominick Eley
18-year-old arrested after deputies say they took a stolen vehicle on a high-speed chase

Latest News

Another leak found at power plant
Xcel Energy finds another radioactive chemical leak at Monticello plant, will temporarily power down facility
10:00PM Sports March 23
10:00PM Sports March 23
10:00PM Weather March 23
10:00PM Weather March 23
10:00PM News March 23 - Part 2
10:00PM News March 23 - Part 2
10:00PM News March 23 - Part 1
10:00PM News March 23 - Part 1