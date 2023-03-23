City of Fargo Urging People to Remove Vehicles from Downtown Area Avenues

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Starting Thursday evening, Fargo Public Works crews will be trying to finish snow removal on the east/west avenues of downtown Fargo. They are urging people to move their vehicles from the area to allow the operators enough space to properly complete snow removal.

If vehicles in no-parking areas are not removed by 2 a.m. on Friday March 24 they will be impounded in order to ensure crews can complete snow removal on the downtown Fargo avenues. This includes all avenues between 2nd Ave. S. and 7th Ave. N. from 2nd St. to University Drive.

Vehicles can be legally parked on the downtown area’s north/south streets at that time. Resident’s are also encouraged to use the available parking in the City of Fargo’s parking ramps and lots in the downtown area. Parking in select locations is free after 5 p.m. and on weekends. Visit FargoParking.com/locations for information about available parking.

