Burgum, Baesler to mark signing of bill ensuring education in cybersecurity, computer science

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler and sponsors of House Bill 1398 will participate in a bill signing ceremony Friday.

The group will highlight how the legislation gives clear direction to schools to integrate computer science and cybersecurity into the required instruction for North Dakota’s elementary, middle and high schools.

The signing will take place at 8:45 a.m. Friday at the State Capitol in Bismarck.

