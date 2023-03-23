Another Chilly & Quiet Evening Ahead

TONIGHT - FRIDAY:

We had quite a chilly start to our Thursday as some folks saw morning lows fall below zero! The morning low today in Fargo was -1°, but the coldest spot was Harvey at -8°! Grand Forks, Hallock, and Langdon weren’t too far behind at -6°.

We were so cold this morning due to high pressure dominating the region bringing light winds and clear skies. We also have a lot of snow on the ground - that makes a difference!

Fog this morning was dense in places as well. Moisture from our snowpack has been slowly releasing (melting) from our March sun angle. That moisture then condenses into fog when skies are clear and winds go light. Our fog froze as temperatures were quite cold - so it was a beautiful frosty scene this morning for many!

It’s been another cool, mostly sunny day with highs only peaking in the 20s with a few low 30s in the trees of MN. Expect light southerly or southwesterly winds to continue into tonight. Overnight temperatures will not be as cold, but patchy fog will be a possibility again by morning and temperatures will be in the single digits with perhaps a few below zero.

We will end the week mainly dry! As a cold front passes through the region on Saturday, there may be some flakes or flurries but accumulation or impacts are not expected. Friday morning will be chilly in the single digits to low teens, but we warm into the 20s and low 30s.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Saturday morning will be mild for most ahead of the cold front - in the teens and 20s and warming again into the 20s and low 30s. Expect slightly cooler temps behind the front on Sunday as high pressure fills in. The morning lows will be in the upper single digits to teens with the afternoon highs generally in the 20s.

MONDAY - TUESDAY : We will begin the week with cool high pressure. Most places will see high temperatures in the 20s and low 30s for some in Lakes Country. The winds will shift out of the south on Tuesday which will bring slightly warmer air. Still, though, temps will be below average for this time of year. They will be around 20°-30° for most.

WEDNESDAY - SUNDAY: We are paying attention to the potential of yet another round of snow to round out the month and kickstart April. There is not much agreement in the models as far as timing or track, so it is too early to tell about impacts of this system or even precipitation type. We will provide updates as details emerge. Temperatures during this timeframe look to be in the teens and 20s for morning lows with low 30s in the afternoons. Stay tunes for more details regarding snow potential.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.