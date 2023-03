FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several Xcel Energy customers in North Fargo are experiencing power outages. As of 9 PM Tuesday, Xcel is reporting 4 outages affecting 2,521 customers in areas south of North Dakota State University and north of Main Ave.

Crews are working to get power back on.

Updates are provided every 10 minutes here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.