Travel problems in the Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Travel is a major issue across the Red River Valley following a blast of snow.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation maps show a large portion of the state is under a No Travel Advisory. As of this writing, the advisory includes the counties of Cass, Barnes and Stutsman to name a few. The complete map can be found here.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is showing every road in our region either partially or fully snow covered. Find their road conditions map here.

A reminder from authorities to slow down, give yourself extra time and give vehicles around you extra space.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.