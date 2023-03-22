Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Roof deemed unsafe following intense winter snow

Snowflake
Snowflake(Gray)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A gas station is Jamestown is temporarily closed because of a structural issue caused by snow.

The City of Jamestown building inspector says he went to the Loaf ‘N” Jug on Saturday, March 18 for reports of the roof wanting to cave in.

The inspector says when he showed up, he saw a sign on the gas station door saying it was closed for safety reasons. Temporary supports are now in place throughout the store under the roof.

City officials say the weight of the snow and ice on the roof are causing the structural concerns. That building has been deemed a dangerous building by the city until it can be repaired.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Company faces backlash after no-contact with customers
Governor Burgum and Kevin O'Leary
Kevin O’Leary To Make Major Investment in North Dakota
two arrested in early morning police chase
Two arrested after Moorhead chase, perimeter
Covid 19
COVID-19 outbreak at Moorhead Eventide, 92 cases and 3 deaths
Chance Thibert
UPDATE: Suspect in jail, man stabbed multiple times in south Moorhead

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Travel problems in the Red River Valley
10:00PM Weather March 21
10:00PM Weather March 21
10:00PM News March 21 - Part 2
10:00PM News March 21 - Part 2
10:00PM News March 21 - Part 1
10:00PM News March 21 - Part 1