Roof deemed unsafe following intense winter snow

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A gas station is Jamestown is temporarily closed because of a structural issue caused by snow.

The City of Jamestown building inspector says he went to the Loaf ‘N” Jug on Saturday, March 18 for reports of the roof wanting to cave in.

The inspector says when he showed up, he saw a sign on the gas station door saying it was closed for safety reasons. Temporary supports are now in place throughout the store under the roof.

City officials say the weight of the snow and ice on the roof are causing the structural concerns. That building has been deemed a dangerous building by the city until it can be repaired.

