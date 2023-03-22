Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Remains found in 2020 identified as pregnant woman missing since 2013

Human remains found in Georgia in 2020 were identified as Crystal Hendrix, who had been missing since 2013. (Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMEGA, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - Georgia authorities announced Monday that human remains found in 2020 have been identified as a pregnant woman who was reported missing in 2013.

In a release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the remains were identified as those of Crystal Hendrix, who was 27 when she disappeared.

At the time she went missing, Hendrix was eight months pregnant, and living in Tift County.

Hendrix was last seen on March 8, 2013, and was reported missing in April of the same year.

Her remains were found on a property on Urbana Road in Omega, Georgia, in August 2020.

The GBI said it partnered with the FBI to have the DNA of the remains tested and compared to DNA from Hendrix’s mother, Diane Gray, in October 2022.

The results of the test indicated that there was a parent/child relationship between the two subjects.

Gray said she has had many emotions since learning about her daughter finally being found 10 years later.

“Devastated. I mean, anger and fear and worry. I just have all the emotions,” Gray told WALB Monday.

Gray said she is thankful to the GBI for its involvement in Hendrix’s case. However, the lingering question of what happened to Hendrix is still unanswered.

The GBI said investigators can look into Hendrix’s death now that her body has been identified.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic converter theft
Local auto shop workers react to new catalytic converter theft bill
Chance Thibert
UPDATE: Suspect in jail, man stabbed multiple times in south Moorhead
Company faces backlash after no-contact with customers
Dan Coleman has been sober for over three years.
Road to Recovery: Former addict’s inspirational story
SEBASTIAN TACKLING
UPDATE: Former Fargo South band teacher sentenced for having sexual relationship with student

Latest News

Drooping power lines on Hwy 50, west of Coulee, ND due to freezing fog on January 24
Burgum declares winter storm disaster for January fog and ice event that led to power outages
Sunbeam heated blankets have been recalled due to burn and fire hazards.
Sunbeam heated blankets recalled due to burn and fire hazards
Bruce Mathews said his daughter received an abandoned vehicle notice for a car they sold years...
Family gets abandoned vehicle notice and fine for car they sold years ago
FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash