Norsk Høstfest Announces Tony Award winning musical, Million Dollar Quartet

MINOT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North America’s largest Scandinavian festival returns with tens of thousands of people attending from all over the world. Norsk Høstfest celebrates it’s 44th year with an announcement of the Tony® Award-nominated musical, Million Dollar Quartet partnering with the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation.

This will be the first appearance of Million Dollar Quartet at the festival. The festival runs from September, 27th, through September, 30th, 2023.

Norsk Høstfest is held annually in the fall in the N.D. State Fair Center on the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot, N.D. The festival was founded in 1978 by the late Chester Reiten and a group of friends who shared his interest in celebrating their Nordic heritage. The festival features world-class entertainment, authentic Scandinavian cuisine, Scandinavian culture on display, and handcrafted Norsk merchandise

Million Dollar Quartet will also be playing live at the Old Town Hall Theater in Medora September 14th through October 29th with showings at 1p.m. and 7p.m.

The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation is a public non-profit organization that was formed in 1986 by a multi-million dollar gift from Harold Schafer and his family, most famously known as the founders of the Gold Seal Company, the maker of Mr. Bubble, Glass Wax, and other nationally known household products.

For over 50 years Medora has been a premier summer vacation destination featuring the Medora Musical, Bully Pulpit Golf Course, and more. Producing Million Dollar Quartet for a fall residency is part of their year-round entertainment programming.

The musical Million Dollar Quartet is set on December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Relive the era with the smash-hit sensation featuring an incredible score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, R&B and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actors and musicians. Showcased hit songs include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Hound Dog,” and more.

