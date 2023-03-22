New MSUM president named

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A new president has been named at MSUM by the Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities.

Dr. Timothy Downs will serve as president of Minnesota State University Moorhead, effective July 1, 2023.

“Dr. Downs brings considerable expertise and keen insights into the changing nature of higher education,” says Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State. “He is a great communicator and a person who is strongly committed to being an ardent supporter of students and the innate missions of a regional comprehensive university anchored in liberal arts and sciences. Without a doubt, he is the right leader at this point in the university’s history.”

Officials say Dr. Downs is a leader known for facilitating transformational change and positioning campuses to meet current and future demands and needs. They say, in past roles, he’s dedicated himself to student success and sustaining campus culture facilitating a spirit of belonging.

Dr. Downs currently serves Cal Poly Humboldt as interim chief of staff. He’s responsible for coordinating efforts among divisions within the university. From 2016 to 2021, he served as president/CEO of Northern State University, a member of the South Dakota Board of Regents System enrolling 3,500 students and 330 employees. Officials say Downs designed and led a capital campaign raising over $62 million at NSU, raised additional endowed scholarship funds totaling $5 million, and received over $110 million in gifts to the university during his five-year tenure.

At NSU, Downs facilitated efforts yielding 20 new academic programs and partnerships, including a graduate program expected to become a national benchmark in special education.

The new president previously served as provost and chief academic officer at Niagara University from 2011 to 2016, and Gannon University from 2002 to 2011. He has a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Sacramento, a master’s from West Virginia University, and a doctorate from the University of Oklahoma.

Dr. Downs succeeds Anne Blackhurt. Blackhurst has served as MSUM president since 2014 and has announced her retirement.

