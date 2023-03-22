ND Senate votes to raise interstate speed limits to 80 mph; already passed House

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It might take you just a little less time to get where you’re going if your travels take you across North Dakota.

The speed limit on the interstates in North Dakota is 75 mph. But it might not be for very long.

The state Senate advanced House Bill 1475 Wednesday, which would raise the interstate speed limits to 80 mph in most of the state. The North Dakota Highway Patrol is neutral on the matter as the bill would allow them to keep speed limits down in certain areas, like the scenic area around Medora.

“In the areas that cannot safely support an increase to 80 mph, the NDDOT would perform additional engineering analysis to determine the appropriate speed limit,” said Senator Bob Paulson, R-Minot.

Supporters say the increase would bring North Dakota in line with states to our south and west which already have speed limits of 80 mph. Despite bipartisan support, the North Dakota Safety Council opposed the bill, arguing that increasing speed limits will lead to more traffic fatalities.

The bill passed the Senate with a vote of 25-21. Next, it heads to the governor’s desk.

