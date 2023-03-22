Kiss My Grass owner addresses complaints

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Justin Meadows, the owner of Kiss My Grass Lawncare & Landscaping, has issued a public apology and addressed complaints after several of his customers stated he had stopped showing up for contracted snow removal services and closed his business.

In a recent interview with Valley News Live, Meadows apologized for not showing up to some contracted snow removal locations, and acknowledged that some properties may have slipped through the cracks due to a lack of workforce.

“I sincerely apologize,” Meadows said. “I’ll admit that once everyone quit on me, it was a bit more than I could chew, and some properties slipped through the grips because it was more than I could do on my own.”

Although Meadows acknowledged that some properties may not have received treatment until contact was made or until he had the manpower to do so, he claimed that his company has been actively treating and clearing properties throughout the winter months, and that the allegations against his company are false.

“We have people who are saying I’ve only been to their property once this winter,” Meadows said. “Our GPS app is a time and date log, and we have 16 confirmed times we’ve been to certain properties to clear snow.”

As a business owner, Meadows said it can be disheartening to hear your company being labeled as a “scam” or dishonest, but in his case, Meadows says those claiming to have fallen victim to a business scam on social media, couldn’t be further from the truth.

“I’m not out here scamming anyone,” Meadows said. “I’m still out here clearing properties, and right now I’m going to start trying to reach out to people.”

Meadows also addressed the issue of those claiming he had ceased all forms of contact via phone calls or text messages, saying his business phone hadn’t been in service for the past few months.

“If nobody is getting through to my phone, it’s because that number is no longer in service,” Meadows said. “I started the company with that phone, and for the majority of the season no one used to reach out to me on it.”

As for what’s next for Kiss My Grass Lawncare & Landscaping, Meadows says this snow season will be his last.

“This is going to be my last season,” Meadows said. “Anybody and everybody who has paid for a second year add-on, will be receiving a refund for that.”

Valley News Live obtained photos from Meadow’s GPS routes and work log information, showing he had serviced a Fargo property sixteen times over the course of the last 4 months.

