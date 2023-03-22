Garage roof collapses under snow in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One homeowner has a lot more than snow to clean up after the snow storm that pushed through on Tuesday night.

A garage roof collapsed in Moorhead and the homeowner tells Valley News Live it happened in the middle of the night. She says Wednesday has been a whirlwind of a day since she noticed the mess outside.

The garage caved in under the weight of the heavy, wet snow. No one was hurt, but her vehicle is stuck under the snow and the rubble.

