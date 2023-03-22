Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Garage roof collapses under snow in Moorhead

Garage Collapse in Moorhead, MN on March 22, 2023.
Garage Collapse in Moorhead, MN on March 22, 2023.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One homeowner has a lot more than snow to clean up after the snow storm that pushed through on Tuesday night.

A garage roof collapsed in Moorhead and the homeowner tells Valley News Live it happened in the middle of the night. She says Wednesday has been a whirlwind of a day since she noticed the mess outside.

The garage caved in under the weight of the heavy, wet snow. No one was hurt, but her vehicle is stuck under the snow and the rubble.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Company faces backlash after no-contact with customers
Governor Burgum and Kevin O'Leary
Kevin O’Leary To Make Major Investment in North Dakota
Road Conditions
Snowflake
Roof deemed unsafe following intense winter snow
(Source: MGN)
Travel problems in the Red River Valley

Latest News

New MSUM president
New MSUM president named
Removing snow from the roof of the Fargo Amazon facility.
Crane removes snow from roof of Fargo Amazon facility
Crane Clears Snow from Roof at Fargo Amazon Facility
Crane Clears Snow from Roof at Fargo Amazon Facility
Mr. Food – Simple Shakshuka – March 22
Mr. Food – Simple Shakshuka – March 22