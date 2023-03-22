FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow Exits but Breezy Winds Continue

MORNING CURRENTS:

Right now we are seeing temperatures in the 20s for most. We have a couple locations in the west that have temperatures in the mid-to-upper teens.

The bulk of the heavy snow has moved off to the east. However, we are still seeing some snow showers that have developed on the back side of the low pressure system that moved through the area overnight. These snow showers are making their way eastward through northern Minnesota.

Most places have winds out of the north blowing at about 10-20 mph. There are some places in Lakes Country that have their winds out of the south still at about 5-15 mph.

Places out to the west have clear visibility out to the west. In the east, though, there is still some snow making its way though northern Minnesota. As a result of the falling snow, visibility is a bit reduced in northern Minnesota. Visibility is below 5.0 miles for many locations there.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

Moving through the remainder of the morning, we will continue to see the possibility of some scattered snow showers in northern Minnesota. This chance will decrease as we move closer to lunch as the system moves further from the area. We will have a bit of a north wind that will be a bit breezy at times. As a result, we could see some blowing and drifting snow. However, this snow is much denser and heavier than what we have been seeing, so the wind will have a harder time blowing snow around.

By lunch, temperatures will be in the 20s for most. Though there will be some teens for folks out to the west. The winds will continue to be out of the north and a bit breezy. We will continue to have cloudy skies.

Through the afternoon, the clouds will begin to start clearing. It will be slow going, but we will start to see breaks in the clouds, and by the evening commute, we will have mostly cloudy skies instead of overcast skies. The breaks in the clouds will continue to grow through the evening. We will see our temperatures peak in the early evening in the 20s for most, so it will be another chilly day. Some places in Lakes Country might see the right side of freezing, though. Later in the evening, around sunset, we will have partly cloudy skies which should allow for a pretty nice sunset here in the Valley.

However, as we head off to bed, we will see the clouds continue to grow as temperatures fall into the single digits for a lot of the area overnight.

By tomorrow morning, we will continue to see the cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the single digits as we head out the door.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

THURSDAY: Temperatures will be similar to what they were on Wednesday. It will be our last day of warming as temperatures will remain fairly comparable to Wednesday temps for the remainder of the forecast period.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: We will end the week dry and sunny. However, temperatures won’t improve much. We will begin each day with temperatures around 20° and end each day with temperatures around freezing.

MONDAY - TUESDAY : We will begin the week with a bit of a north breeze. This breeze will bring down temperatures just a little bit. Most places will see temperatures 20s for most and low 30s for some in Lakes Country. The winds will shift out of the south on Tuesday which will bring slightly warmer air. Still, though, temps will be below average for this time of year. They will be around 30° for most.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: We are paying attention to the potential of yet another round of snow to round out the month. There is not much agreement in the models, so it is too early to tell about impacts or timing of this system. We will provide updates as details emerge. Temps will remain very steady compared to Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.