Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Fire destroys John Deere implement in west-central MN

What's left behind after fire destroyed a John Deere implement.
What's left behind after fire destroyed a John Deere implement.(Lac qui Parle County Emergency Management)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Madison, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A John Deere dealer in west-central Minnesota is destroyed following a fire.

It started around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 at the John Deere Midwest Machine Implement Dealer in Madison. At the time, 15 homes and two apartment complexes nearby were told to evacuate their homes and the city urged everyone to limit water use.

During the fire, a gas line ruptured, leading to even bigger flames.

More than 12 fire departments responded to the massive blaze to try and put it out. Crews stayed on scene through the night watching for any flare-ups.

During the morning of Wednesday, March 22 people living nearby were allowed back in their homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Company faces backlash after no-contact with customers
Governor Burgum and Kevin O'Leary
Kevin O’Leary To Make Major Investment in North Dakota
Road Conditions
two arrested in early morning police chase
Two arrested after Moorhead chase, perimeter
Covid 19
COVID-19 outbreak at Moorhead Eventide, 92 cases and 3 deaths

Latest News

Snowflake
Roof deemed unsafe following intense winter snow
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – March 22
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – March 22
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - March 22
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - March 22
Valley Today Fast Track – March 22
Valley Today Fast Track – March 22