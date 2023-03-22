Fire destroys John Deere implement in west-central MN

Madison, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A John Deere dealer in west-central Minnesota is destroyed following a fire.

It started around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 at the John Deere Midwest Machine Implement Dealer in Madison. At the time, 15 homes and two apartment complexes nearby were told to evacuate their homes and the city urged everyone to limit water use.

During the fire, a gas line ruptured, leading to even bigger flames.

More than 12 fire departments responded to the massive blaze to try and put it out. Crews stayed on scene through the night watching for any flare-ups.

During the morning of Wednesday, March 22 people living nearby were allowed back in their homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

