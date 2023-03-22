Cooking with Cash Wa
Drivers urged to get cars off Downtown Fargo streets for snow removal

Officials say in order to get the job done, crews need enough space to properly remove the snow.(Nick Wilkerson, VNL)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Works will be completing snow removal on north/south streets in Downtown Fargo starting this evening and into tomorrow morning. Officials say in order to get the job done, crews need enough space to properly remove the snow.

Starting at 2 am tomorrow, cars in no-parking areas on north/south streets in downtown will be impounded. This includes all streets between 2nd Ave. S. and 7th Ave. N. from 2nd St. to University Drive. The area’s east/west avenues are okay to park on at that time.

The City is encouraging drivers to use the available parking in their parking ramps and surface lots. Parking in select locations is free after 5 in the afternoon and on weekends. Click here for more information about parking.

Fargo Public Works also asks you to stay a safe distance away from equipment hauling snow, especially in the downtown area where congestion is greater.

