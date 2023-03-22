Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Crane removes snow from roof of Fargo Amazon facility

Removing snow from the roof of the Fargo Amazon facility.
Removing snow from the roof of the Fargo Amazon facility.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Snow removal crews at the Amazon facility in north Fargo needed more than just snowblowers and shovels to take care of their snow removal process; bigger equipment is required for the job.

A crane was brought in to lift loads of snow off the roof of the massive 1.1 million-square-foot facility. Flat roofs like this one are more prone to structural damage or collapsing under the weight of heavy snow.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Company faces backlash after no-contact with customers
Governor Burgum and Kevin O'Leary
Kevin O’Leary To Make Major Investment in North Dakota
Road Conditions
Snowflake
Roof deemed unsafe following intense winter snow
(Source: MGN)
Travel problems in the Red River Valley

Latest News

New MSUM president
New MSUM president named
Garage Collapse in Moorhead, MN on March 22, 2023.
Garage roof collapses under snow in Moorhead
Crane Clears Snow from Roof at Fargo Amazon Facility
Crane Clears Snow from Roof at Fargo Amazon Facility
Mr. Food – Simple Shakshuka – March 22
Mr. Food – Simple Shakshuka – March 22