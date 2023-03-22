Crane removes snow from roof of Fargo Amazon facility

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Snow removal crews at the Amazon facility in north Fargo needed more than just snowblowers and shovels to take care of their snow removal process; bigger equipment is required for the job.

A crane was brought in to lift loads of snow off the roof of the massive 1.1 million-square-foot facility. Flat roofs like this one are more prone to structural damage or collapsing under the weight of heavy snow.

