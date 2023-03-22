Clean up of rural Cass County roads a round-the-clock task

BUFFALO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s clean-up time yet again for crews across the valley after Tuesday night’s storm dumped up to eight inches of wet, slushy snow.

Duane Moench, owner of DM Enterprises out of Wadena, Minn., is just one of a handful of snow removal contractors helping push snow off of the 640 miles of gravel and paved roads within Cass County. Wednesday morning’s task: Clean up what Mother Nature left behind on Old County Road 10 near Buffalo.

“We’re going to plow the snow, we’re gonna remove it, push back piles. Anything and everything to stay alive,” Moench said.

Moench says when he and his hired man, Tony, first came out around 6 a.m. Wednesday, the drifts were three to four feet high, but those were no match for Moench’s bulldozer.

“Cass County, they got a mess out here,” he said. “This is gonna take a lot of work. We’re gonna work until they tell us to stop, but I’m guessing we’re going to be working out here 24 hours a day for the next 7 days.”

Moench says he moved snow for North Dakota state crews back in 1997, which is what he says this winter reminds him of.

“We don’t have as much snow as 97′, but we have more wind than 97′. So, there’s taller and bigger banks than there was in 97′,” Moench said.

While he enjoys the work, Moench says he’s ready to be moving and hauling dirt instead. While it’s probably not the most relatable sentiment, in the end, we’re all on the same page.

“Honestly, I hope this is it. It’s time for summer. It’s time to switch the clock,” Moench said.

