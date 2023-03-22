Bill defeated to provide grants for dyslexia resources in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Children with dyslexia won’t receive grants from the State Legislature.

Lawmakers defeated House Bill 1306 Wednesday. It would have dedicated $300,000 to a dyslexia voucher program, which would have gone to various resources such as assistive technology, training and educational materials for parents, or tutors.

“This is kind of a stopgap for families that are spending $20-, $30-, $40,000 to get their kids to be able to read on their own dollars until our schools can catch up and have the proper tools, through science and reading, through new education options that are out there,” said Senator Michelle Axtman, R-Bismarck.

The bill failed 20-26.

About 20% of North Dakota’s children receive a dyslexia diagnosis. The Senate will soon hear another bill, House Bill 1231, that would require teachers to demonstrate competency in identifying and correcting reading difficulties. Opponents of that bill say it would place a burden on districts, as the professional development and services required in the bill will cost money and time, but there is no plan to pay for those components.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.