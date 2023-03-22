3rd Grader takes matters into her own hands to implement change

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One third grader at Robert Asp Elementary took a personal stance on the pizza being served at the cafeteria.

Josie Morris from Mrs. Anderson’s 3rd grade class took matters into her own hands and wrote a personal letter to the head chef requesting their pizza slices be cut into traditional triangle slices instead of personal ones, stating, “it’s much easier to eat and even tastes better because you get crust in every slice”.

Her hard work paid off! The school responded saying staff worked together to help make Josie’s dream a reality and started serving students triangle shaped pizza slices.

