18 year old arrested after police say they took a stolen vehicle on a high speed chase

By Jessie Aamodt
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On March 22, 2023, at approximately 0015hrs, a Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol in rural Thompson, ND searching for a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado that had been reported stolen from a residence in Thompson, ND approximately one hour earlier. Deputies located the vehicle traveling on a rural road north of Thompson, ND and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle immediately fled into the City of Thompson reaching speeds of up 70 mph. The vehicle continued through Thompson, disregarding at least two stop signs before crashing into a snowbank near the intersection of Morrison St. and ND Hwy 15. Two occupants of the vehicle fled on foot and were taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Dominick Eley, 18, of Thompson, ND. Deputies placed Eley under arrest on suspicion of Theft of a motor vehicle, Fleeing in a motor vehicle, Reckless endangerment, and Refusal to halt. Eley was transported to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as a juvenile, who was charged with Refusal to halt. The incident remains under investigation according to Captain Joel Lloyd, Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office.

