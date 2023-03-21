Cooking with Cash Wa
Woman airlifted to hospital after crash in Bemidji

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is fighting for her life following a two-car crash in Bemidji.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at the intersection of Monroe Ave. SW. and Oak Hills Rd. SW. on Sunday, March 19 around 2 p.m.

Authorities say 67-year-old Mary Lund of Bemidji came to the intersection and was supposed to stop, but went into traffic.

19-year-old Isis Wald-Rall was on Oak Hills Rd. and had the right-of-way to keep going, but ended up hitting Lund.

Lund was then trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by emergency crews before she was airlifted to Fargo for life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash. There’s no word on Wald-Rall’s condition or if he was even hurt.

