The Village plans to merge its two locations

By Ashley Brovold
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Village Family Service Center in Fargo plans to merge it’s two current locations in a plan to improve efficiency, and better utilize resources.

The organization will sell its building located at 1201 25th St. S. They will relocate staff and current operations to its office down the street at 2701 12th Ave. S. They say although the decision has been difficult, they are excited to bring together staff and have one centralized location for its services in Fargo.

The Village has served the Fargo-Moorhead community for over 130 years and has locations all across North Dakota and western Minnesota. The 1201 25th St. S. building opened in the 1980s and has a full history.

“We remain committed to providing the best possible service to our community. We understand the invaluable role that our donors, supporters, and clients play in enabling us to carry out our mission, and we are truly grateful for their unwavering support. We are confident that this decision will help us continue positively impacting the lives of those we serve,” President and CEO Kelly Olson stated.

The Village aims for a smooth transition for all clients and staff. The building being sold located on 25th street will move into the nearby location on 12th Avenue which is the primary building for most clients.

Staff will communicate when appointments shift to the new location. The Village Family Service Center will continue to provide behavioral health support and resources to those in need. For more information about The Village Family Service Center and its mission, you can visit TheVillageFamily.org

