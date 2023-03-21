Cooking with Cash Wa
Two people dead in Pine River house fire
By Alix Larsen
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PINE RIVER, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says two people are dead after a house fire in Pine River, M.N.

It happened at 40th Ave. SW in the rural Walden Township. The Sheriff’s Office got the call just after 2 this morning.

Officials say deputies and responders got to the home and found it completely engulfed in flames. It was a total loss. The residents, a man and a woman, were unaccounted for, and there were remains found during the search. The remains were sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies.

The fire investigation is underway with the assistance of the State Fire Marshall’s Office. The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

