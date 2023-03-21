Two arrested after Moorhead chase, perimeter

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two men are under arrest and facing potential charges after a police chase and perimeter.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21 when Moorhead Police tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 1800 block of 12th Ave. S. The vehicle took off and officers started to chase the vehicle east on 12th Ave. to 34th St. and then south.

Officers eventually stopped the chase for safety reasons.

Another officer later spotted the vehicle near Village Green Blvd. and 20th St. S. A stop-stick was then used, deflating three of the vehicle’s tires. The vehicle was found stopped shortly after in the 2900 block of 16th St. S. with two people running from it.

The passenger, 44-year-old Shawn Mosca of Detroit Lakes, was arrested for fleeing on foot and outstanding warrants.

A perimeter was established and a short time later officers located the driver, 28-year-old Jovan Gagnon of Mahnomen, hiding under a parked vehicle in an nearby parking lot. Gagnon was arrested for fleeing police in motor vehicle and fleeing on foot.

