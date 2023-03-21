Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Two arrested after Moorhead chase, perimeter

The Moorhead Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol collaborated to bring the two into custody.
two arrested in early morning police chase
two arrested in early morning police chase(mgn)
By Emily White and Jordan Schroeer
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two men are under arrest and facing potential charges after a police chase and perimeter.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21 when Moorhead Police tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 1800 block of 12th Ave. S. The vehicle took off and officers started to chase the vehicle east on 12th Ave. to 34th St. and then south.

Officers eventually stopped the chase for safety reasons.

Another officer later spotted the vehicle near Village Green Blvd. and 20th St. S. A stop-stick was then used, deflating three of the vehicle’s tires. The vehicle was found stopped shortly after in the 2900 block of 16th St. S. with two people running from it.

The passenger, 44-year-old Shawn Mosca of Detroit Lakes, was arrested for fleeing on foot and outstanding warrants.

A perimeter was established and a short time later officers located the driver, 28-year-old Jovan Gagnon of Mahnomen, hiding under a parked vehicle in an nearby parking lot. Gagnon was arrested for fleeing police in motor vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic converter theft
Local auto shop workers react to new catalytic converter theft bill
Chance Thibert
UPDATE: Suspect in jail, man stabbed multiple times in south Moorhead
SEBASTIAN TACKLING
UPDATE: Former Fargo South band teacher sentenced for having sexual relationship with student
Dan Coleman has been sober for over three years.
Road to Recovery: Former addict’s inspirational story
Ben Franklin Middle School
UPDATE: Former FPS staffer sentenced for sexual relationship with teen boy

Latest News

10pm News Part 2 March 20th
10pm News Part 2 March 20th
10pm Weather March 20th
10pm Weather March, 20th
10pm News Part 1 March 20th
10pm News Part 1 March, 20th
10pm Sports March 20th
10pm Sports March 20th