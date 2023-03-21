Officials warn people to clear roofs of snow after roof collapse

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After multiple roof collapses at a Grand Forks strip mall the Grand Forks Fire Department is warning people to clear the snow off their roofs.

Grand Forks Fire says they were dispatched to 2650 32nd Ave around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday March 11 for reports of a water flow alarm. Officials say an investigation found that the roof in a vacant suite of the South Towne Square Mall had collapsed causing sprinkler pipes to break and causing the alarm to go off. The department also responded to the mall on the morning of March 13 for a second collapse in the suite occupied by German Law Firm.

Grand Forks Fire Chief Gary Lorenz said there is no estimate of the damage but it appears to be considerable.

Fourteen businesses have been affected due to the closure of the mall and the Fire Chief says the building owner has been coordinating with business engineers on repair plans.

The fire department says that it is important to clear snow from all roofs to avoid these type’s of events and recommends hiring professionals.

More information on snow load safety can be found here.

