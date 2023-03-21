ND Senate votes down paid family leave study

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Senate discussed a possible study on implementing a paid family leave program in North Dakota.

There are a variety of paid family leave programs implemented in other states. The state and local government committee said they heard testimony on how this would help people in our state.

“One mentioned the benefits for mothers and infants to have more time together. Another discussed the need for many to care for older family members to keep them out of nursing homes and hospitals,” said Senator Judy Lee, R-West Fargo.

The Senate voted it down, so a study will not be conducted.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.