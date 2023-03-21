Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

ND Petroleum Council president reacts to UN Climate Report

Oil rigs
Oil rigs(KFYR)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recommends fossil fuel production decrease by two-thirds by 2035 — that’s according to a report from the Associated Press.

North Dakota is the third-highest top oil-producing state in the U.S. after Texas and New Mexico, according to federal statistics.

Ron Ness, the president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, said the report is a scare tactic.

Ness said it’s not economically feasible, and the scale needed to reach the goal is beyond ambitious.

“Their claims are not justified. I would say around 85 percent of the U.S. daily energy needs are supplied by fossil fuel,” said Ness.

The panel will release its 2023 full report at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic converter theft
Local auto shop workers react to new catalytic converter theft bill
Jacob Weaver
Man facing charges after being found with several forms of fentanyl
Dan Coleman has been sober for over three years.
Road to Recovery: Former addict’s inspirational story
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
North Dakota family reels in Great White Shark while on vacation
Fatal crash
One dead after crash on Highway 59 near Thief River Falls

Latest News

A Fargo Police car.
Fargo crime stats fall in 2022 vs 2021
FILE - A flare burns natural gas at an oil well Aug. 26, 2021, in Watford City, N.D.
North Dakota Senate advances tax breaks for fracking
Extracurricular activities
ND Senate says no to parent permission on extracurricular activities in schools
Company faces backlash after no-contact with customers
Paid family leave
ND Senate votes down paid family leave study