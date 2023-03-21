Kevin O’Leary To Make Major Investment in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a recent move, prominent Canadian businessman and television personality Kevin O’leary has announced his investment in a number of local initiatives within the state of North Dakota.

O’leary, known for his appearances on the hit television shows “Shark tank” and “Dragon’s den,” has long been an advocate for supporting local businesses and communities. Now, he is putting his money where his mouth is by investing in a range of projects that will benefit the state.

“The state wants jobs,” O’leary said. “They have a pro business policy, so when people ask me what I’m doing here, I tell them I’m doing business.”

O’leary’s investments are not just limited to social enterprises, however. He is also investing in local technology startups that are working on cutting-edge solutions such as renewable energy, agriculture, and everything in between.

“I’m here to put money to work,” O’leary said. “I’m here to find great entrepreneurs, and invest in them in a place where they want that capital, And I’m proud to do it.”

In recent years, there has been a growing trend of venture capitalists moving to North Dakota, attracted by the state’s favorable business climate and low cost of living. North Dakota’s economy has been growing steadily, with a strong focus on technology and innovation.

The state also offers a range of tax incentives and other benefits to businesses, making it an attractive location for entrepreneurs and investors, like O’leary.

With its growing startup scene and supportive business environment, it’s no surprise that venture capitalists are increasingly looking to North Dakota as a promising destination for their investments.

“My plan is to open an office and franchise here in North Dakota,” O’Leary said. “People need to know there’s more out there than Silicon Valley and Massachusetts when it comes to great startups and great business.”

