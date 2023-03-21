Heavy Snow Falls Overnight but Mostly Done by Morning

AFTERNOON CURRENTS:

A lot of the area has temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Some places in Lakes Country have temperatures near freezing so we may see precipitation in that area other than snow.

The radar shows the snow from the impending snow beginning to enter the region in the south and in the west. This snow will continue to push it’s way to the north and to the east. At times, the snowfall will be extremely heavy. More details can be found below.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY:

The snow will continue to push its way to the east and north through the afternoon hours and into the evening. By the evening commute, the snow will be impacting the I-94 corridor west of Fargo as well as the I-29 corridor south of Fargo. This snow has the potential to be heavy. We could see snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour through the evening into the morning from a band of snow that move to the east as the system progresses.

By bedtime on Tuesday, the heaviest of the snow will be moving through Fargo and points to the south and east. The band of heavy snow will be moving through Lakes Country. There could also be some mixed precipitation as temps will be around freezing. It should be noted that there is the potential for some Thunder Snow at this point in our southeastern counties. The snow will reach up into the northern Valley and up toward the International Border. However, up there, the snow will be much lighter.

Overnight the snow will continue to push its way to the north and to the east. The band of heavy snow will be pushing its way into northern Minnesota.

By the morning commute, the snow should be mostly out of the picture. However, we could still be dealing with a small light snow shower or two up in our northeastern counties. Winds will be a little breezy, so blow snow could be a little bit of an issue. Roads will also be slick. Care should be taken when headed out the door on Wednesday morning.

Through the rest of the day, we could continue to see stray flurries and the north winds will decrease as we head through the remainder of the day as the system departs from the area. Temperatures will be in the 20s for the most part.

The area that sees the very heavy band of snow that moves through the James River Valley, through the Southern Red River Valley, through Lakes Country, and into northern Minnesota will receive much more snow than is expected through the rest of the area. This swath of land could see about 4-8″ of snow. Outside of this band, we will see a good chunk of the area receive about 2-4 inches of snow. The snow totals have a steep drop off further to the north and west. For more details, please view the map in under the Web Headline title below.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS - WEDNESDAY: Wednesday’s morning commute could be rough! Expect some wind but less intense than other recent events. Expect gusts to around 30 mph. Our lows will be in the single digits, but our afternoon temperatures will be in the twenties to low thirties. Our warming trend continues on Wednesday. We will begin the day with temperatures around 20°, but will warm up to around 30s for most of the area.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will be similar to what they were on Wednesday. It will be our last day of warming as temperatures will remain fairly comparable to Wednesday temps for the remainder of the forecast period.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: We will end the week dry and sunny. However, temperatures won’t improve much. We will begin each day with temperatures around 20° and end each day with temperatures around freezing.

MONDAY - TUESDAY : We will begin the week with a bit of a north breeze. This breeze will bring down temperatures just a little bit. Most places will see temperatures 20s for most and low 30s for some in Lakes Country. The winds will shift out of the south on Tuesday which will bring slightly warmer air. Still, though, temps will be below average for this time of year. They will be around 30° for most.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: We are paying attention to the potential of yet another round of snow to round out the month. There is not much agreement in the models, so it is too early to tell about impacts or timing of this system. We will provide updates as details emerge. Temps will remain very steady compared to Monday and Tuesday.

