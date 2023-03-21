Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Get a virtual tour of North Dakota trails in new video series

Fat tire biking on North Dakota trails.
Fat tire biking on North Dakota trails.(ND Parks and Recreation)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - A new video series showcases the beauty, history and ecosystems of trails in North Dakota. In each video, the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department’s state trails coordinator takes the viewer along to give a glimpse of what state parks and trail systems offer for outdoor recreation.

The video series, Connecting People and Places through Outdoor Recreation, includes facts about sights and sounds of each trail and information about learning how to use recreational equipment. If you’re looking to try something new or travel to a new area of the state, the videos give an inside look into outdoor recreation in North Dakota.

“A big part of my job is to become familiar with the trail systems in North Dakota, and I’ve been having a blast sharing those experiences with the public,” said NDPRD State Trails Coordinator Sarah Rankin. “We really want the videos to inspire everyone to explore outdoor recreation through every season in North Dakota, taking advantage of all that our state parks and gateway communities have to offer.”

The North Dakota state parks encompass approximately 190 miles of trail, intended to showcase the state’s natural resources and beauty, variety of terrain and to connect communities and public lands. North Dakota is home to 15 National Recreation Trails, with six of these on state parks property.

The North Country Trail along the Sheyenne River is part of the National Scenic Trail, the longest trail system in the country spanning more than 60,000 miles and linking wildlife refuges, national parks and forests, wilderness areas and major metropolitan areas.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic converter theft
Local auto shop workers react to new catalytic converter theft bill
Chance Thibert
UPDATE: Suspect in jail, man stabbed multiple times in south Moorhead
Company faces backlash after no-contact with customers
SEBASTIAN TACKLING
UPDATE: Former Fargo South band teacher sentenced for having sexual relationship with student
Dan Coleman has been sober for over three years.
Road to Recovery: Former addict’s inspirational story

Latest News

19-year-old nursing home worker finds willing fingers while she earns her nail certificate.
As beauty school student practices, nursing home residents sport nicest nails around
Crash
Woman airlifted to hospital after crash in Bemidji
NDT – GiGi’s Playhouse ‘I have a Voice’ Gala - March 21
NDT – GiGi’s Playhouse ‘I have a Voice’ Gala - March 21
NDT – World Down Syndrome Day – March 21
NDT – World Down Syndrome Day – March 21