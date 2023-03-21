Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Frozen fruit recall issued after Hepatitis A outbreak

According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood...
According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood and PCC Community Markets, while the tropical blend was sold at Trader Joe’s.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Scenic Fruit Company has issued a recall for frozen strawberries and an organic tropical blend due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A.

According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood and PCC Community Markets, while the tropical blend was sold at Trader Joe’s.

The following products are part of the recall:

  • Simply Nature organic strawberries with the UPC 4099100256222 and best by date of 6/14/2024
  • Vital Choice organic strawberries with the UPC 834297005024 and best by date of 5/20/2024
  • Kirkland Signature organic strawberries with the UPC 96619140404 and best by date of 10/8/2024
  • Made With organic strawberries with the UPC 814343021390 and best by date of 11/20/2024
  • PCC Community Markets organic strawberries with the UPC 22827109469 and best by date of 10/29/2024
  • Trader Joe’s organic tropical fruit blend pineapple, bananas, strawberries & mango with the UPC 00511919

While Hepatitis A has not been detected on these products, anyone with these products should return it to their local store for a refund out of an abundance of caution.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months.

According to the FDA, illness occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool.

Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if given within two weeks of exposure to a contaminated food.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Meadows, Owner, Plows a customers driveway.
Kiss My Grass owner addresses complaints
3RD Grader makes change
3rd Grader takes matters into her own hands to implement change
Snowflake
Roof deemed unsafe following intense winter snow
(Source: MGN)
Travel problems in the Red River Valley
Dominick Eley
18-year-old arrested after deputies say they took a stolen vehicle on a high-speed chase

Latest News

Wink World
Wink World to open at Mall of America this summer
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrives at his office, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New...
Manhattan DA rejects GOP demand for info on Trump case
Michigan Court of Appeals judges Michael Riordan, from left, Christopher Murray and Christopher...
Parents of Oxford school shooter can face trial, court says
Shou Chew, TikTok CEO, testified before Congress on Thursday.
TikTok CEO faces off with Congress over security fears
Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
Denver high school shooting suspect dead, coroner confirms