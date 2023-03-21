Fargo Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative to get $2 million investment

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gate City Bank and The City of Fargo have partnered up again on the Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative (NRI), bringing together $2 million to help keep the community’s neighborhoods strong.

The NRI program gives homeowners low-interest loans to take care of property repairs and improvement projects.

“We are especially grateful for Gate City Bank for this incredible partnership, which over the last 18 years has helped hundreds of Fargo homeowners improve their properties. We believe strong neighborhoods are essential to building a strong community. Fargo’s core neighborhoods are a vital part of the city’s past, present and future. As Fargo’s original neighborhoods, they house many of its most important assets and offer a wide range of residential and economic opportunities to a growing and increasingly diverse region. Together, we are working diligently to continue to build strong neighborhoods, which are the mainstay of a healthy and growing community,” says Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney.

Officials say Gate City Bank made the NRI available to Fargo residents in 2003. Qualifying homeowners have used the low-interest loans to make updates ranging from patio additions and new garages to furnace replacements and accessibility improvements.

The City says loans are available to finance new improvements not under construction. Here are some important details to qualify:

Homes must be 40 years or older

Residences must be occupied by their owners

Assessed value of homes must be less than $275,000

Participating homes have to be inside the NRI boundary

If you want to apply, applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis as funds are available. Loans can range from $10,000-$100,000 and have repayment options of 10 or 15 years with APR as low as 3.17%. The deadline to apply is Oct. 31, 2023. Click here for more information.

