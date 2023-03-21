Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Fargo Library & NDSU providing archeology lab tours for kids this weekend

Downtown Fargo Public Library
Downtown Fargo Public Library(Valley News Live)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Library and NDSU are partnering up to offer kids in grades 4 to 6 the opportunity to learn more about archeology with tours of NDSU’s Archeology Lab.

The tours will happen on Saturday, March 25 at 9:30 am, 12:30 pm, 2 pm and 3:30 pm. Kids will tour with anthropological archeologist and associate professor of anthropology John Creese. Officials say space is limited and pre-registration is required. You can register by clicking here. You will get directions and more ifnormation the day before the tours. For more details, you’re asked to call Children’s Services at 701-241-1495.

The tour is part of this year’s Red River Valley Kids Read project, which runs through March 31. Click here for our previous coverage of the project.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic converter theft
Local auto shop workers react to new catalytic converter theft bill
Chance Thibert
UPDATE: Suspect in jail, man stabbed multiple times in south Moorhead
Company faces backlash after no-contact with customers
SEBASTIAN TACKLING
UPDATE: Former Fargo South band teacher sentenced for having sexual relationship with student
Dan Coleman has been sober for over three years.
Road to Recovery: Former addict’s inspirational story

Latest News

Grand Forks Roof Collapse
Officials warn people to clear roofs of snow after roof collapse
Burleigh County will require permits for CO2 pipelines
The Village plans to merge its two locations
The Village plans to merge its two locations
North Dakota Senate advances tax breaks for fracking