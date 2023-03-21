Fargo Library & NDSU providing archeology lab tours for kids this weekend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Library and NDSU are partnering up to offer kids in grades 4 to 6 the opportunity to learn more about archeology with tours of NDSU’s Archeology Lab.

The tours will happen on Saturday, March 25 at 9:30 am, 12:30 pm, 2 pm and 3:30 pm. Kids will tour with anthropological archeologist and associate professor of anthropology John Creese. Officials say space is limited and pre-registration is required. You can register by clicking here. You will get directions and more ifnormation the day before the tours. For more details, you’re asked to call Children’s Services at 701-241-1495.

The tour is part of this year’s Red River Valley Kids Read project, which runs through March 31. Click here for our previous coverage of the project.

