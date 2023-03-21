Fargo crime stats fall in 2022 vs 2021

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo crime stats fell in 2022 compared to 2021, Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski announced, Monday night.

The updated stats were released during the city commission meeting.

Among the big takeaways:

Drug and narcotics violations fell 18%. Burglaries and breaking and entering incidents fell 18%. Motor vehicle theft incidents fell 23%.

On the down side, rape and aggravated assault incidents both rose by 22%.

You can read more details on the Fargo Police website: https://fargond.gov/city-government/departments/police/police-records-data/crime-statistics

