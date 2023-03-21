Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Fargo crime stats fall in 2022 vs 2021

Stats announced during city commission meeting
Fargo Police
Fargo Police(Valley News Live)
By Justin Betti
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo crime stats fell in 2022 compared to 2021, Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski announced, Monday night.

The updated stats were released during the city commission meeting.

Among the big takeaways:

Drug and narcotics violations fell 18%. Burglaries and breaking and entering incidents fell 18%. Motor vehicle theft incidents fell 23%.

On the down side, rape and aggravated assault incidents both rose by 22%.

You can read more details on the Fargo Police website: https://fargond.gov/city-government/departments/police/police-records-data/crime-statistics

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic converter theft
Local auto shop workers react to new catalytic converter theft bill
Jacob Weaver
Man facing charges after being found with several forms of fentanyl
Dan Coleman has been sober for over three years.
Road to Recovery: Former addict’s inspirational story
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
North Dakota family reels in Great White Shark while on vacation
Fatal crash
One dead after crash on Highway 59 near Thief River Falls

Latest News

FILE - A flare burns natural gas at an oil well Aug. 26, 2021, in Watford City, N.D.
North Dakota Senate advances tax breaks for fracking
Extracurricular activities
ND Senate says no to parent permission on extracurricular activities in schools
Company faces backlash after no-contact with customers
Paid family leave
ND Senate votes down paid family leave study